Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company is engaged in developing first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye using Clearside proprietary suprachoroidal space(TM) microinjector. Its products include CLS-1001 for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; CLS-1003 for the treatment of macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion; and CLS-1002 program for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. “

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.08.

NASDAQ:CLSD remained flat at $$1.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 198,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,301. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.04. Clearside Biomedical has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $4.13. The company has a market cap of $83.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 246.61% and a negative net margin of 1,416.02%. Analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 7,649 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.72% of the company’s stock.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

Read More: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clearside Biomedical (CLSD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.