Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Shares Bought by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 93.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Clorox were worth $7,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 1,522.2% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 581.8% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Clorox by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 80.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus raised shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.23.

In related news, SVP Denise Garner sold 870 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $147,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total transaction of $42,724,713.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,870,521.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,750 shares of company stock worth $43,218,097. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CLX traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $201.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,592,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189,713. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.97. Clorox Co has a 12-month low of $144.12 and a 12-month high of $214.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.24.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. Clorox had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 147.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.09%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.