Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.06)-($0.05) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company issued revenue guidance of $93.5-94.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $91.78 million.Cloudflare also updated its FY20 guidance to ($0.21)-($0.19) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Cloudflare from $22.50 to $27.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Cloudflare from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cloudflare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cloudflare currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.46.

NYSE:NET traded up $4.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,416,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718,464. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.22 and a quick ratio of 8.22. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $29.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -41.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $83.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.12 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, major shareholder Associates V. Lp Venrock sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $100,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $354,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $354,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,314,686 shares of company stock worth $152,564,077.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

