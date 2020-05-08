Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.28), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $42.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.80 million. Clovis Oncology had a negative return on equity of 1,576.32% and a negative net margin of 271.13%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLVS traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,565,551. Clovis Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $20.37. The company has a market capitalization of $633.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.12.

CLVS has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Clovis Oncology from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Monday, April 20th. SVB Leerink cut Clovis Oncology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Clovis Oncology from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Clovis Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

