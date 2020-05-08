CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) is Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC reduced its stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. CME Group accounts for 2.9% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $13,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 3,595.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 79,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,662,000 after acquiring an additional 76,874 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 92,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,955,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 71,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 66,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,445,000 after acquiring an additional 22,666 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

Shares of CME stock traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $181.53. 1,445,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,248,179. CME Group Inc has a 12-month low of $131.80 and a 12-month high of $225.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.32.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

CME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.27.

In other CME Group news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.37, for a total transaction of $622,515.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,582,447.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total transaction of $1,185,651.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,298,300.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,147 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.