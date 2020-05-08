CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Trading Up 6.1%

CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO)’s share price was up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.64 and last traded at $13.29, approximately 895,500 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,506,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.53.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered CNO Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CNO Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. CNO Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.80.

The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.21.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $717.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.59 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CNO Financial Group news, Director Ellyn L. Brown purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.86 per share, for a total transaction of $25,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,709.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bruce K. Baude purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $56,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,780.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 50,758 shares of company stock valued at $575,758 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:CNO)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

