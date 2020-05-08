Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $1.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 0.67%.

Shares of COKE stock traded up $8.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $239.31. The company had a trading volume of 39,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,703. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 12 month low of $188.08 and a 12 month high of $413.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.04. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.07 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on COKE shares. BidaskClub upgraded Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

