Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Bought by Cadence Capital Management LLC

Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 110.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,145 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $3,523,000. HNP Capital LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCEP has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola European Partners from $45.00 to $47.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Friday, April 17th. ABN Amro lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola European Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.69.

NYSE CCEP traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.07. 1,136,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,771,791. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.25 and its 200-day moving average is $48.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.75. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $58.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.60.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

