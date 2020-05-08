Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.98%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS.
CTSH traded up $1.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.76. 3,866,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,408,188. The stock has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.58 and a 200 day moving average of $59.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $71.48.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.
CTSH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.21.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.
