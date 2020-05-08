CoinEx Token (CET) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.65 Million

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 8th. CoinEx Token has a market cap of $11.65 million and $2.76 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinEx Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000158 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010085 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $209.31 or 0.02104024 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00174080 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00066681 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00038071 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000164 BTC.

CoinEx Token Token Profile

CoinEx Token’s launch date was July 9th, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,842,177,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 739,942,854 tokens. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.com . CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom

CoinEx Token Token Trading

CoinEx Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

