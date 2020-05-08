Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Northstar Group Inc.

Northstar Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 79,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,474,000 after buying an additional 40,312 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 16,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,244,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,670,000 after purchasing an additional 527,860 shares during the period. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $50,356.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,111,956.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 4,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total transaction of $304,063.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,907,404.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,517 shares of company stock valued at $7,048,905. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.27.

CL traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.37. 3,392,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,712,901. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $58.49 and a fifty-two week high of $77.41. The company has a market cap of $58.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 942.99%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

