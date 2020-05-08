Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock Position Increased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 118.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $10,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 79,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after acquiring an additional 40,312 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 16,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $603,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,244,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,670,000 after buying an additional 527,860 shares during the period. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,985,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,312,201. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $58.49 and a fifty-two week high of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.42 and its 200-day moving average is $69.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 942.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.19%.

In related news, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 4,030 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total value of $304,063.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,907,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 28,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $2,116,742.94. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 899,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,668,859.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,757 shares of company stock valued at $8,740,924. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CL shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.27.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

