Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Shares Up 5.6%

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) traded up 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.82 and last traded at $19.63, 242,347 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 43% from the average session volume of 428,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.59.

COLL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

The firm has a market cap of $673.43 million, a PE ratio of -31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.45.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.65). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 26.43% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $76.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLL. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,066 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at about $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

