Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) Shares Up 6.6%

Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) shares shot up 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.12 and last traded at $2.10, 4,314,654 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 3% from the average session volume of 4,440,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

Several research firms recently commented on CLNY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Colony Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Colony Capital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.06.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $552.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.00 million. Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 43.50% and a negative return on equity of 28.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colony Capital Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Colony Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Barrack, Jr. sold 3,250 shares of Colony Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total transaction of $80,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Barrack, Jr. acquired 73,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.72 per share, with a total value of $640,553.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,345,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,605,000 after buying an additional 125,141 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Colony Capital by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,947,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000,000 after purchasing an additional 471,989 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Colony Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,373,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Colony Capital by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,379,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,553,000 after purchasing an additional 236,034 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Colony Capital by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,102,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,235,000 after buying an additional 275,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

About Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY)

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

