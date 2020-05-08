Columbus Macro LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,247,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $121.40. 1,113,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,823,198. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.88. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $107.37 and a 52 week high of $123.16.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

