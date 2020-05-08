Columbus Macro LLC Boosts Stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Columbus Macro LLC grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 77.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 251,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,168,000 after acquiring an additional 38,329 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,372,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,768,000 after buying an additional 960,412 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 204,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,130,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

ALXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.67.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 265,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.76 per share, with a total value of $20,894,870.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALXN traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $97.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,176,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,068. The company has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.41. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.67 and a 12-month high of $134.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.80.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 44.83% and a return on equity of 21.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

