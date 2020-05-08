Columbus Macro LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Columbus Macro LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 53.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,692 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 65.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,188,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $197,363,000 after buying an additional 3,649,745 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,359,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 4,748.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 995,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,282,000 after buying an additional 975,445 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 5,699.7% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 482,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,185,000 after acquiring an additional 474,159 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,272,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,415,000 after acquiring an additional 429,779 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWG traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,911,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,018,118. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $29.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.68 and a 200 day moving average of $26.85.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

