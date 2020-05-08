Columbus Macro LLC Buys New Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Columbus Macro LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 62,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 35,454,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,768 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,460,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,995,000 after acquiring an additional 544,171 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,105,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,107,000 after acquiring an additional 87,330 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,681,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,768,000 after acquiring an additional 369,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,178,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,005,000 after acquiring an additional 102,276 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.33. 2,305,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,230,438. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.06. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $28.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

