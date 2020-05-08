Columbus Macro LLC Cuts Stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Columbus Macro LLC decreased its holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 57.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 34,208 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in State Street by 1,180.5% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in State Street by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 455 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in State Street by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 726 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

In other State Street news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 5,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $323,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,259.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 11,861 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $793,975.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,803 shares of company stock worth $1,656,627. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STT shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of State Street from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of State Street in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of State Street from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.65.

NYSE:STT traded up $1.98 on Friday, reaching $60.22. 1,521,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,206,345. The company has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. State Street Corp has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $85.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.36.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. State Street had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.36%. State Street’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Corp (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.