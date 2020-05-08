Columbus Macro LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Columbus Macro LLC decreased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 192,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,543 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Columbus Macro LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Columbus Macro LLC owned about 0.14% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $9,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 36.8% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,614,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,742. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.89. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $51.99.

