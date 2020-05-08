Columbus Macro LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Columbus Macro LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,499 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises about 2.4% of Columbus Macro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Columbus Macro LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $8,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,608,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,803,000 after acquiring an additional 91,114 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 262,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 248.4% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 171,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after acquiring an additional 122,488 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VMBS traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $54.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 887,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,615. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $50.77 and a 12-month high of $54.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

