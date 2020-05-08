Columbus Macro LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Columbus Macro LLC lowered its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,679 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 1.3% of Columbus Macro LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,171.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000.

SCHF traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $27.57. 6,857,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,604,711. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.02.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

