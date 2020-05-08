Columbus Macro LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Columbus Macro LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,289 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Northstar Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 82,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,422,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,755,000 after purchasing an additional 110,984 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 91,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,809,000 after purchasing an additional 25,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,248,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,772,923. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.64. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

