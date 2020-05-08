Columbus Macro LLC Grows Stock Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Columbus Macro LLC boosted its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,047 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 526.3% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 238 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 302 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 1,941.2% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FFIV. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $144.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $144.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

NASDAQ:FFIV traded up $6.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.02. 846,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,157. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.84 and its 200-day moving average is $130.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.78 and a twelve month high of $153.99.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $583.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.04 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $320,705.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at $268,793.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angus James Bruce Robertson sold 288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $38,062.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,315 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,912 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

