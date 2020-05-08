Columbus Macro LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Columbus Macro LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 48.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,909 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2,948.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,364,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,076,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991,663 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,719,000 after acquiring an additional 14,661 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,654,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,130,000 after acquiring an additional 338,353 shares in the last quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP now owns 792,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,567,000 after acquiring an additional 98,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 733,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,149,000 after buying an additional 88,208 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded up $1.13 on Friday, reaching $69.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,530,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,914,833. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $53.31 and a 52-week high of $81.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.02.

