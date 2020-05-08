Columbus Macro LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Columbus Macro LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 42.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,662 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 33,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.39. 2,558,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,405,088. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.00. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $36.42 and a 1-year high of $56.66.

Further Reading: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.