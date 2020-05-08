Columbus Macro LLC Has $15.82 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Columbus Macro LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,481 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Columbus Macro LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Columbus Macro LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $15,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of VTIP stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.59. 534,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,121. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.38 and a 12-month high of $49.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.23.

