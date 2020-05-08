Columbus Macro LLC Has $2.55 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Columbus Macro LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,589 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 376,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,111,000 after purchasing an additional 12,876 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 151,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 12,122 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHZ traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,935. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $56.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.08.

