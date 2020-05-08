Columbus Macro LLC Has $4.91 Million Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Columbus Macro LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 821.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,479 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for 1.4% of Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 138,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.36. 744,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,176. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.81. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $61.89 and a 12 month high of $107.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.