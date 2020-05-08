Columbus Macro LLC Has $730,000 Stock Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Columbus Macro LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC owned 0.06% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 407,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,525,000 after buying an additional 176,243 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,457,000. TL Private Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,343,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,999,000 after buying an additional 105,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 31.1% in the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 411,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,088,000 after buying an additional 97,605 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,646. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.19. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $48.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%.

