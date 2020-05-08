Columbus Macro LLC Has $808,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Columbus Macro LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 82,389,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,259,334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563,745 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,883,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,704,000 after purchasing an additional 766,254 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,477,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,586,000 after acquiring an additional 757,655 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,625,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,587,000 after acquiring an additional 610,264 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,563,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,670 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,283,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,968,295. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $75.55 and a one year high of $121.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.04 and a 200 day moving average of $110.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

