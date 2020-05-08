Columbus Macro LLC Has $827,000 Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Columbus Macro LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 220.2% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 354,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,190,000 after purchasing an additional 149,619 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 91,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 99,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.81. 1,680,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,772,348. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.03 and a 12 month high of $112.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.66.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

