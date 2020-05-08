Columbus Macro LLC Increases Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

Columbus Macro LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,797 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC owned approximately 1.15% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EDIV. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 25,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 77,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter.

EDIV stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,264. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $19.81 and a 52 week high of $33.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.56.

