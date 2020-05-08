Columbus Macro LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWH. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 43.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 730,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,557,000 after buying an additional 221,352 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 143,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 24,924 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 85.3% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 69,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 31,771 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 68.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 36,634 shares during the period.

EWH stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.28. 6,407,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,371,007. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.94. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 1 year low of $17.92 and a 1 year high of $26.55.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

