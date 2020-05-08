Columbus Macro LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Columbus Macro LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000. Columbus Macro LLC owned 0.15% of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBH. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,875,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 18.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.63. The stock had a trading volume of 29,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,618. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $112.03 and a 12 month high of $153.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.17.

