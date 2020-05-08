Columbus Macro LLC Purchases 5,327 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Columbus Macro LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 28,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,932,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 9,812,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,215,000 after buying an additional 3,054,150 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 96,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,287,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,716,000 after buying an additional 21,192 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.50. 16,327,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,940,322. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.62. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

