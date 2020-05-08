Columbus Macro LLC Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,550,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 660,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,227,000 after purchasing an additional 122,650 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 58.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,664,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,532 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 401.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,149,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,419,000 after purchasing an additional 920,564 shares during the last quarter.

INDA stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $26.66. 3,437,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.71 and a 200-day moving average of $31.93. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21.

