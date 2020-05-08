Columbus Macro LLC Purchases Shares of 97,510 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 97,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Columbus Macro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 589.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.81. 1,381,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,437,335. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $38.83 and a 52 week high of $59.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.14.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.