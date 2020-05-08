Columbus Macro LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Columbus Macro LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,567 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Columbus Macro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Columbus Macro LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $5,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 810.2% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,953,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,620 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 412.3% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,466,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,186 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 26,233,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,747 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3,185.6% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 687,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,777,000 after purchasing an additional 666,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1,322.8% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 555,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,566,000 after purchasing an additional 516,894 shares during the last quarter.

SCHC traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,961. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.07. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $20.34 and a 12 month high of $34.92.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

