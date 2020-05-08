Columbus Macro LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Columbus Macro LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,867 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Columbus Macro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Columbus Macro LLC owned approximately 0.18% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $5,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 459.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 280,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,995,000 after acquiring an additional 230,742 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 253.4% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 112,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 80,384 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 36.7% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 140,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 37,818 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,918,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $30.82. The company had a trading volume of 685,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,177. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $38.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.88 and a 200 day moving average of $34.41.

