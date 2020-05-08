Columbus Macro LLC Reduces Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Columbus Macro LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 191,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 71,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 105,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,370,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 66,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.21. 588,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,675. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $34.87 and a twelve month high of $62.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.37 and a 200-day moving average of $54.81.

