Columbus Macro LLC Reduces Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT)

Columbus Macro LLC lessened its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,961 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC owned about 11.40% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,138,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 1,151,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,013,000 after acquiring an additional 27,193 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 328,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,285,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 1.3% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 73,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000.

Shares of POCT traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $24.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,344. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.56. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a 12-month low of $20.53 and a 12-month high of $25.63.

