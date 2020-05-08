Columbus Macro LLC Sells 211 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Columbus Macro LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 210.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,954,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,177,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390,754 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,949,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,320,000 after purchasing an additional 788,859 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3,799.2% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 757,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,172,000 after acquiring an additional 737,837 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 14,416.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 733,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 728,737 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $775,000.

GLD traded down $0.97 on Friday, hitting $160.42. 12,237,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,896,119. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $119.83 and a 52 week high of $164.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.01.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

