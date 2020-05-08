Columbus Macro LLC Sells 22,224 Shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Posted by on May 8th, 2020

Columbus Macro LLC cut its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) by 7.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 280,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,224 shares during the quarter. Graniteshares Gold Trust makes up about 1.3% of Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust were worth $4,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 265,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $292,000.

BAR traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.99. The stock had a trading volume of 200,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,281. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.55. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $12.66 and a 52 week high of $17.41.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Receive News & Ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.