Columbus Macro LLC Sells 22,224 Shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Columbus Macro LLC cut its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) by 7.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 280,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,224 shares during the quarter. Graniteshares Gold Trust makes up about 1.3% of Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust were worth $4,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 265,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $292,000.

BAR traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.99. The stock had a trading volume of 200,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,281. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.55. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $12.66 and a 52 week high of $17.41.

