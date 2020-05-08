Columbus Macro LLC Sells 2,224 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Columbus Macro LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,224 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 148,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $15,357,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 139,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,780,000 after acquiring an additional 45,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 59,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.56. 1,519,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,664,384. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.92. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.82 and a 12 month high of $95.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

