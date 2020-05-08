Columbus Macro LLC Sells 2,246 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Columbus Macro LLC cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,289,000 after buying an additional 1,516,048 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 121,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,789,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,533.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Societe Generale lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.70.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.96. 20,185,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,781,076. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $97.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 165.18% and a net margin of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

