Columbus Macro LLC Sells 25,347 Shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Columbus Macro LLC reduced its holdings in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 85.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,347 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SJM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of J M Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $112,490,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in J M Smucker by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,515,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,358,000 after purchasing an additional 670,499 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,260,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,131,000 after buying an additional 389,917 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 725,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,108,000 after buying an additional 332,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,880,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,775,000 after buying an additional 327,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $87,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,644,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SJM traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 867,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,283. J M Smucker Co has a one year low of $91.88 and a one year high of $128.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.16.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 8.21%. J M Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that J M Smucker Co will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 42.46%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SJM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on J M Smucker from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on J M Smucker from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised J M Smucker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. J M Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.69.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

