Columbus Macro LLC Sells 3,520 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Columbus Macro LLC reduced its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,520 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $322,798,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,985,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,924 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 91.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,688,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,334,000 after acquiring an additional 807,801 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2,670.8% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 323,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,821,000 after acquiring an additional 311,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,186,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,793,000 after acquiring an additional 235,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PSA shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Public Storage from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $254.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Cfra cut their target price on Public Storage from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Public Storage from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.12.

Shares of PSA stock traded up $6.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $190.34. 1,094,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,663. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $155.37 and a 1 year high of $266.76. The stock has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $190.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.83.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $716.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.00 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 52.93%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

