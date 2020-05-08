Columbus Macro LLC Sells 598 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Columbus Macro LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 2.3% of Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Columbus Macro LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $7,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VBR. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $864,000. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,114,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 174,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,885,000 after purchasing an additional 11,634 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 38,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after buying an additional 10,455 shares during the period. Finally, F3Logic LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 80,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,047,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period.

VBR traded up $3.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.44. 530,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,795. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.51 and a 200 day moving average of $121.70. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

