Columbus Macro LLC Sells 6,998 Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Columbus Macro LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,998 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,671,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,927 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,909,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,200,000 after purchasing an additional 181,997 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $536,603,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,330,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,202,000 after purchasing an additional 65,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,197,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,724,000 after purchasing an additional 98,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRU traded up $2.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,996,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,433,123. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Prudential Financial Inc has a one year low of $38.62 and a one year high of $103.56. The company has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.94 and its 200-day moving average is $80.77.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.52). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DOWLING & PARTN lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.71.

In related news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 39,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $3,833,297.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,235,590.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $401,225.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,088.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,344 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,072. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

